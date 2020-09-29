Christians have raised more than $500,000 for Kyle Rittenhouse's legal defense, arguing—presumably after clicking the little "pray now" button on the fundraising site or whatever—that the 17-year-old from Illinois who's been charged with first-degree intentional homicide "bravely tried to defend his community."

The fundraiser, housed on the self-described "No. 1 free Christian fundraising site" GiveSendGo, has been going for some time now but has now received a renewed wave of roasting thanks to this New York Post article. For further insight, look no further than the site’s billing as a place "made by Christians for Christians."

Comments on the fundraiser from donors include oft-repeated Christian phrases such as "May god be with you," "You are in our prayers," "The kid is a patriot," and the revered Jesus Christ quote "Fuck around and find out." At the time of this writing, the total amount raised was listed as $524,145. The original goal was set at $500,000.

Charges filed against Rittenhouse by Kenosha County prosecutors also include first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. The fatal shootings occurred during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin that were spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake. As is well-known at this point, Rittenhouse arrived at the protests carrying what the charges state was a Smith & Wesson AR-15-style .223 caliber rifle.

As for those aforementioned Christians, their decision to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for Rittenhouse's legal defense has been widely condemned: