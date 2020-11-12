A teenager from Kenosha, Wisconsin was charged last week with allegedly supplying 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse with the rifle he used during multiple confrontations with protesters in late August, HuffPost reports.

Dominick David Black, 19, faces two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a minor causing death. Black allegedly bought a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle for Rittenhouse on May 1 since he was too young to legally purchase the weapon himself and didn’t have an Illinois firearm owner ID card, according to the criminal complaint.

Black decided to hold the rifle for Rittenhouse at his stepfather’s home in Kenosha. When Black chose to break an evening curfew on August 25 amid the protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake, he brought the same exact rifle he purchased for Rittenhouse with him.

Black asked Rittenhouse to accompany him, and the two went to his stepfather’s residence to retrieve the rifle that was fired later that night, killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, both of whom were unarmed at the time. Rittenhouse also injured Gaige Grosskreutz by shooting him in the arm. The two ended up fleeing, with the rifle in their possession, back to Rittenhouse’s home in Antioch, Illinois.

Rittenhouse has confessed to the fatal shooting of Rosenbaum and Huber, but claims he only discharged the weapon because he was acting in self-defense. Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide. His bail has been set at $2 million.

Black was released Monday after posting his $2,500 bond. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on both counts.