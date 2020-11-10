In a stunning turn of events, Fox News host Neil Cavuto abruptly cut away from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's press conference earlier today once she started implying that illegitimacy played a part in the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa, I just think we have to be very clear," Cavuto interjected. "She's charging that the other side is 'welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting.' Unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue showing you this."

McEnany's remarks are an extension of the baseless accusations that have been made by Trump, who has falsely claimed that Pennsylvania and other battleground states "illegally received tens of thousands of votes" that swung the election in Biden's direction.

Unlike a majority of Republican members of Congress who have supported Trump's dangerous theories and publicly disputed the results of the election, Cavuto refused to give airtime to McEnany on the conservative cable news network, if she was going to spout off claims without any evidence. "Maybe they do have something else to back that up," he added, "but that's an explosive charge to make, that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating."

People were stunned to see Fox News of all channels no longer feeding into this Trump narrative.