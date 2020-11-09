Nathan Apodaca, the viral TikTok star who gained fame after he recorded himself skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," is engaged.

TMZ reports that Apodaca proposed to his girlfriend Estela Chaves, and she said yes. He popped the question at the Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, sources close to the couple have revealed. The two have reportedly been together for 14 months, and they met at the potato factory where they worked in Idaho.

Perhaps better known by his username Doggface208, the news comes just as he's posted yet another TikTok of him riding along to a song, this time tackling Miley Cryus' new single "Edge of Midnight," which combines Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen" with "Midnight Sky." The original video of him skating to "Dreams" launched Apodaca to viral fame overnight, and he was even gifted a truck from Ocean Spray as that was what he was drinking in the original clip.

Even members of Fleetwood Mac were in love with the viral clip, with Stevie Nicks explaining in a recent Billboard interview that she was "tickled pink" about the newfound popularity of the song thanks to the TikTok. Mick Fleetwood went a step further, and went through the effort to recreate the video.