If you've been looking to pick up Barack Obama's new memoir A Promised Land, here's your chance to get it for free.

In support of the launch of the book, which is available to purchase here, Complex is hosting a giveaway for it on social media. Entrants will need to follow Complex News on Instagram and drop a book emoji in the comments on this Instgram post for a chance to win. Five people will be selected at random to receive a copy of A Promised Land, with the sweepstakes running until Wednesday (Nov. 25) at 11:59 p.m. ET.

See the official rules here.

Less than a week after its release, the book has already sold enough for the New York Times to state it's "virtually guaranteed" to be the top-selling book of the year. On its first day on sale in North America alone, Penguin Books revealed that it had sold 887,000 copies. "We are thrilled with the first day sales," said Penguin Random House imprint Crown publisher David Drake. "They reflect the widespread excitement that readers have for President Obama's highly anticipated and extraordinarily written book."

Barack Obama recently sat down with Complex News host Speedy Morman for a new episode of 360 With Speedy Morman. You can watch the full interview here.