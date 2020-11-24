Barack Obama—fresh off the release of A Promised Land, the first volume of his presidential memoirs—joined Complex News host Speedy Morman on the latest episode of 360 With Speedy Morman for a deep-dive into a number of pressing topics in the COVID-19 era.

It's particularly compelling to hear Obama speak on the pandemic—and much more—as the country moves further into the final weeks of Donald J. Trump's presidency, the last year of which has been defined by out-of-control coronavirus numbers and a refusal from Trump to formally concede despite very clearly having lost the election.

The full Obama x Speedy chat can be watched up top. Below, we break down 12 key moments from the interview, starting with the two-term POTUS' assessment of the current importance of promoting truth in a time when the media is "splintered into a thousand pieces."