40-year-old Australian man Alan Phan, now known as the country's most prolific sperm donor, is allegedly under investigation after he fathered 23 children in a year.

As British tabloid Daily Mail reports, Phan is under investigation by the Victorian Assisted Reproductive Authority for creating too many offspring. Clinics have told authorities that Phan had been donating sperm outside of their registers, which means that he went on to father more children than is permitted by law. The Fertility Society of Australia only allows men to create ten families, which includes their own, and Phan is a married man with two children of his own.

"When I first started, I was only going to donate nine times," the publication reported of his statement. "Then I received a message from a lady around Christmas saying the donation was successful, which became my tenth.'I thought, 'Well, I've already gone over my limit, I'll just help a few more,' and it kind of blew out. Some of the original recipients weren't too happy about it."

While he described sperm donating as a "hobby" of his, he also compared it to a job because he had to abstain from any sort of sex, work-out daily, and take plenty of supplements and vitamins in order to maintain the healthiness of his semen. He supposedly had trouble turning down women who were desperate for children, and at one point, he even donated to three women in a single day.

"I was pretty surprised at the amount of interest I received," he added, explaining that he donated in Australia through the group Sperm Donation Australia. If someone is to donate through a clinic, they are required by law to sign forms that state they have not gone over the limit of donations. Once a clinic learns that an individual has formed more than ten family for their donations, the clinic will no longer be able to use their sperm.