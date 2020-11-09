A police chief in rural Arkansas has been forced to resign after spewing a hateful threat to political opponents.

Police Chief Lang Holland swore to protect and serve the citizens of Marshall, Arkansas, but has called for violence against people that don't share his extremist political views. Holland took to Parler—a website described as a "free speech social media focused on protecting user’s rights"—to wish death on democrats.

"Death to all Marxist Democrats," he wrote before adding: "Take no prisoners leave no survivors! Throw water on them in restaurants. Push them off sidewalks."

Screenshots of the post started to make its way to other social media platforms where it slid across the phones of his superiors.

"The City of Marshall strongly condemns the actions of Mr. Holland in his posts to social media," a statement from the city's mayor, Kevin Elliot, reads. "His remarks in no way reflect City Government or the people of Marshall Arkansas."

Along with spewing hate speech, Holland allegedly belongs to several far-right Facebook groups including "The Patriots" and "The Ozark Proud Boys."

"In response to Mr. Holland’s remarks, I, Kevin Elliot as the Mayor of the City of Marshall consulted with the attorneys for legal advice concerning these social media posts," the statement continued. "Upon my meeting with Mr. Holland he resigned as Police Chief for the City of Marshall effective immediately."

Several outlets have reached out to Marshall’s Police Department but it has not responded. It has also deactivated its Facebook page.