After some apparent reluctance, Donald Trump has finally denounced white supremacy (for now).

As reported by TMZ, the newly COVID-19-positive president called into Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Thursday night, where Trump discussed the debate and the Proud Boys controversy.

“Let me be clear again: I condemn the KKK. I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys,” Trump said.

He still claimed he isn’t knowledgable about the far-right-wing group, but said he doesn’t subscribe to their beliefs.

During Tuesday’s debate, Trump specifically told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” when moderator Chris Wallace asked him to denounce white supremacy. A day later, Trump insisted he knew very little about the group and evaded outright condemning them.

“I don't know who the Proud Boys are. You'll have to give me a definition because I really don't know who they are,” Trump told reporters Wednesday. “I can only say they have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work.”

Trump spoke to Hannity around 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, about 90 minutes after it was confirmed that his advisor, Hope Hicks had COVID-19, but before Trump got his test results back. Hours later, news broke that Trump and the first lady had both tested positive for coronavirus and will quarantine.