Hope Hicks, a close aide to Donald Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19, Bloomberg reports. Hicks was reportedly experiencing symptoms related to the virus.

Hicks was among those who traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from Tuesday's presidential debate. She also attended his rally in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Bloomberg Sr. White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs reports Hicks was seen without a mask while inside a staff van that included White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, campaign adviser Jason Miller, among others. Upon returning to Washington D.C., she shared an umbrella with Stephen Miller. His wife Katie, press secretary for Mike Pence, had the coronavirus in May, but has since recovered.

Hicks reportedly started feeling unwell while in Minnesota Wednesday, and was forced to quarantine aboard Air Force One on the flight back to D.C.

While the White House hasn't confirmed her diagnosis, deputy spokesperson Judd Deere released the following statement, which doesn't mention Hicks.

"The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously," the statement reads. "White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling."

Jacobs reports some aides have begun to worry that Trump's age and lack of sleep as he approaches the end of his campaign trail leaves him vulnerable to the virus.