The Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Thursday that—for reasons that should be quite obvious—the upcoming second presidential debate will be held in a virtual format.

"The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate remote locations," a rep for the commission explained via a press release Thursday morning. "The town meeting participants and the moderator, Steve Scully, Senior Executive Producer & Political Editor, C-SPAN Networks, will be located at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida. The White House Pool will provide coverage of the second presidential debate."

Shortly after this announcement, Trump—who is still a fan of downplaying the pandemic even after his reported COVID-19 diagnosis—went on Fox News to claim (among other things) that he has now decided not to participate in the debate against Joe Biden.

"I'm ready to do and I'm looking forward to doing the rallies," Trump said of his arguable super-spreader events. "I heard that the commission a little while ago changed the debate style and that's not acceptable to us. I beat him easily in the first debate, according to the polls that I've seen. But I beat him easily and I felt I beat him easily and I think he felt it too. He wouldn't answer any questions and he had the protection of Chris Wallace all night long. I thought Chris Wallace was a disaster."

After a bit more of that, Trump finally made his way back around to the topic at hand.

"I'm not gonna do a virtual debate," he said. "No, I'm not gonna waste my time on a virtual debate. That's not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate? It's ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want."

The Trump administration also shared a statement from campaign manager (and one of Trump's fellow positive test recipients) Bill Stepien in which it was announced that they would "do a rally instead."