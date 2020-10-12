One Texas teenager has been written into the history books by simply being herself.

17-year-old from Cedar Park, Texas-native, Maci Currin, broke two Guinness World Records for having incredibly long legs. Currin's legs take up around 60 percent of her body allowing her to have the record for the longest legs for a female as well as being the teenager with the longest legs in the world.

The 6'10" teen's left leg is over 53 inches long while her right leg it a little shorter at 52.874 inches long. Currin's height seems to run in the family. Although her mom is just 5'7", her father is 6'5" and her brother is 6'4".

"I guess there's some kind of gene in there that gives her that tallness," her mother said in YouTube video announcing her records.

Currin went on to say that being this tall is a liberating experience. She uses her TikTok and other social media platforms to embrace her height as well as document her journey to establishing self-confidence.

"Around sophomore year, I just stopped caring what people thought of me. And once I just stopped caring, I wasn't affected by anything," she explained to Guinness. "I hope that tall women can see that height is a gift. And that you shouldn't be ashamed that you're tall. You should really embrace it."