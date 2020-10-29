Three people have been killed in a knife attack in the French city of Nice.

The attacker, who killed two women and a man at the Notre Dame church, was later wounded by local police and hospitalized. The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office is now investigating the killings, according to the Associated Press.

Police are reportedly not searching for additional assailants, as the attacker in question is believed to have been acting alone. In addition to the three confirmed deaths, multiple others are believed to have sustained injuries during the attack.

"He cried 'Allahu Akbar!' over and over, even after he was injured, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi told the regional news outlet BFM TV. "The meaning of his gesture left no doubt."

The attack comes less than two weeks after a French school teacher, who was reported to have shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a free speech lesson, was decapitated.

According to a separate report from Reuters on Thursday's suspected terrorist attack, one of the victims—a woman—was also beheaded. And "within hours" of the suspected act of terrorism in Nice, authorities are reported to have killed a man who had been threatening passersby with a handgun near the city of Avignon. According to local reports, that man was also shouting "Allahu Akbar" while making the threats.