Supply-related headaches are complicating the inaugural day of recreational marijuana sales in Maine.

The launch of recreational sales, amazingly, comes nearly four years after its legalization was voted on by those in the state. As touched on in a new Associated Press report on Friday, Maine's path to recreational weed prosperity was first hung up by issues including an administration change and legislative rewrites, with more recent hiccups arriving thanks to COVID-19 that included licenses being issued just one month prior to the first day of sales.

Speaking on the pandemic-era economic impact of the state's new industry, which currently counts just seven stores with additional license approvals expected over the coming months, the director of Maine's Office of Marijuana Policy expressed cautious optimism about the supply-and-demand reality.

"The fact that Maine has the distinction of opening during a global health pandemic is going to kind of mitigate the amount of tourists specifically with the launch of the new industry but that's not to say that moving forward into next summer that individuals won't travel to Maine for recreational marijuana," Erik Gunderson told WGME on Friday.

Meanwhile, at the federal level, attention has been given as of late to the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement Act. A vote on the act is expected before the end of 2020, though not prior to the presidential election.