Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden round two.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, the presidential candidates are facing off in the second and final debate of the 2020 election race. The 90-minute event is going down at Nashville's Belmont University and is being moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.

Like the previous debate, tonight's showdown will be split into six 15-minute segments with topics ranging from the global health crisis and climate change to national security and race in America. The Commission on Presidential Debates has also implemented COVID-19 safety precautions, including a mask mandate for all attendees, with exception to Trump, Biden, and Welker.

The first 2020 presidential debate was deemed a complete disaster among pundits and viewers. Many criticized moderator Chris Wallace for failing to seize control of the debate, with Trump frequently interrupting and nearly shouting at Biden. At one point during the back-and-forth, the former vice president snapped and asked Trump, "Will you shut up?!"

In an attempt to avoid another chaotic debate, the commission announced the candidates' mics will be muted while their opponent delivers a two-minute opening answer on each topic.

"Hopefully he's going to play by the rules," Biden said about Trump just hours before the debate. "Hopefully everyone's been tested. Hopefully it's all worked out, the way the rules are. I'm looking forward to this," Biden said before getting on the plane."

You can watch the final 2020 presidential debate on major TV networks including ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, MSNBC, and NBC. You can also catch via livestream on Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube above.

As of Thursday, more than 47 million Americans had cast early ballots. According to U.S. Elections Project, registered Democrats are outvoting Republicans in states the provide voting registration statistics.