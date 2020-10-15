With just over a month to go until Thanksgiving, Dr. Anthony Fauci has cautioned families that gatherings for the holiday could be canceled this year.

In an interview with CBS News this Thursday, the immunologist indicated that America is in for some rough times ahead as coronavirus numbers continue to rise. "What we really have to do is double down," he said, stressing the importance of social distancing measures and face masks. Numbers have risen in 37 states, and as such he said that families traveling for Thanksgiving gatherings could impact the spread of the virus.

"That is unfortunately a risk, when you have people coming from out of town, gathering together in an indoor setting," he said. "It is unfortunate because that's such a sacred part of American tradition — the family gathering around Thanksgiving. But that is a risk. ... You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected."

As to be expected with anything that happens in 2020, he advised that Thanksgiving "is going to look very different this year" for many Americans. In fact, he said that he won't be having his children over for Thanksgiving this year, as at 79 years old, he's considered high-risk. "They themselves, because of their concern for me and my age, have decided they're not going to come home for Thanksgiving — even though all three of them want very much to come home for Thanksgiving," he added.