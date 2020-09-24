Vietnamese police have revealed that they discovered over 300,000 recycled used condoms during a raid at a factory in the Binh Duong province, Vietnam Insider reports

The factory, which is located just outside of Ho Chi Minh City, had been taking used condoms and putting them into new packaging to indicate they were unused. In total, police believe they seized around 345,000 of the condoms, with bags weighing over 790 lbs. The owner of the warehouse was detained, and revealed that the factory had been receiving a "monthly input of used condoms from an unknown person."

Another woman who was detained explained to police how the used condoms were repackaged, stating they were first boiled in water, dried, and reshapred on a wooden penis. It's not clear how many of the condoms had already been sold, but she said that she received $0.17 for every kilogram of recycled condoms she could provide.

"Condoms are classified as medical items, so we will take a look at the several laws that the owner has broken," said a Vietnamese government official, per Vietnam Explorer. At the time of writing, police have yet to release much more information regarding the operation, but it's worth pointing out that reusing condoms can lead to serious health concerns, regardless of whether they have been washed again before using.