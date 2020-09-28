Former Trump campaign manager and current campaign senior advisor Brad Parscale was hospitalized Sunday, after authorities were able to safely remove him from his Florida home where he was armed and threatening to harm himself, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a call from Parscale’s wife, who informed them that there were multiple firearms inside their residence and he was threatening self-harm. Police Chief Karen Dietrich described their encounter with Parscale as being brief. “We went out and it was very short,” Dietrich said. “We went and got him help.”

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. “We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.” He also placed blame on "Democrats and disgruntled RINOs" for contributing to Parscale's condition.

In July, Parscale was replaced as campaign manager by Bill Stepien. His demotion came shortly after the now infamous Tulsa rally, where the Trump campaign anticipated a nearly packed BOK Center. The arena could seat around 19,000 people, but only about 6,200 attended the event.