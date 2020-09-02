The FBI is reportedly looking into claims that some yahoo was flying thousands of feet above Los Angeles with a jetpack this past Sunday.

This person was sighted by two different pilots on two different flights, according to NBC News.

One of the pilots was working for American Airlines. Said pilot was on approach to L.A. International Airport around 6:30 p.m. when he made a call to air-traffic control. According to an audio log he said that the jetpack-wearer was an estimated 300 yards off the left-hand side of the plane, and at the same altitude. At the time the plane was roughly 3,000 feet in the air.

“Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jetpack,” said the pilot.

An unidentified person heard on the audio log added "Only in LA."

If you want you can listen to the radio calls here.

NBC Los Angeles adds that a second pilot, this one working for JetBlue, also saw the mysterious jetpack person. The pilot reported it to air-traffic controllers, who subsequently sent out a warning to another airline crew.

In a statement put out on Tuesday the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the sighting.

“Two airline flight crews reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jet pack as they were on their final approaches to LAX around 6:35 p.m. PDT Sunday,” said that statement. “The FAA alerted local law enforcement to the reports, and is looking into these reports.

Proving that wasn't a dirty lie, the FBI's Field Office in Los Angeles also said they're aware of the sighting. That office, through a spokeswoman, said they're trying to figure out what happened.