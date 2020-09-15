Breonna Taylor’s family has settled its wrongful death lawsuit with the city of Louisville.

The New York Times reports that city officials will pay her family $12 million, as well as establish changes in policing to prevent future deaths at the hands of police officers. It’s anticipated that the settlement will be announced on Tuesday by the family’s lawyers and city officials. The Taylor family’s settlement is one of the largest to be given for a police killing in recent years.

As for police reforms, the city will more thoroughly examine officers’ execution of search warrants, which is what led to the death of Taylor on March 13. The city will also enforce mandatory safeguards that were customary in the department but weren’t observed during the raid on Taylor’s apartment.

People across the country continue to demand that criminal charges be brought against the three officers who were involved in Taylor's death. However, legal experts say that because Taylor’s boyfriend fired at the cops first, the officers might be protected under Kentucky’s statute, which permits the police to use lethal force in self-defense. The findings of an investigation launched by the state attorney general’s office are expected to be released soon.

Social justice organization Unit Freedom released a statement Tuesday after news of the settlement broke.

"No amount of money will bring back Breonna Taylor," the group said per CNN. "We see this settlement as the bare minimum you can do for a grieving mother. The city isn't doing her any favors. True justice is not served with cash settlements. We need those involved in her murder to be arrested and charged. We need accountability. We need justice."