In response to nationwide backlash and political pressure, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced his decision to suspend ongoing initiatives to change the U.S. Postal Service until after the election, according to a statement released from DeJoy.

The move follows widespread outrage from many concerned citizens who viewed the recent activity at the USPS as an attempt to rig the upcoming presidential election in Donald Trump's favor by making it harder for voters to cast mail-in ballots. DeJoy explained that his decision is meant to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."

Earlier this week, Democratic leaders announced that they would be holding an emergency hearing on Aug. 24 to address concerns that Trump is using his power to manipulate the elections. DeJoy, a huge Trump donor-turned-appointee, is set to testify before the House on Friday.

"The president has explicitly stated his intention to manipulate the Postal Service to deny eligible voters access to the ballot in pursuit of his own re-election," a statement released by House leaders on Sunday read. "Alarmingly, the Postmaster General — a Trump mega-donor — has acted as an accomplice in the president's campaign to cheat in the election, as he launches sweeping new operational changes that degrade delivery standards and delay the mail."

The battle over the USPS has galvanized politicians, celebrities, and everyday citizens who are worried about the privitization of mail and also fear that their votes might not be counted, at a time when people are afraid of going to the polls because of COVID-19. In his statement, DeJoy announced his decision to expand the USPS election taskforce and stated that delivering election mail on time is “our number one priority.” He also stated that mail processing equipment and sorting machines will remain intact, following reports that both were being rounded up and removed by the current administration. “We will deliver the nation’s mail on time,” DeJoy claimed.

Of course, we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled and continue to apply pressure against DeJoy and others who may try to quietly dismantle the USPS ahead of November’s election.