Social media users are coming to the Postal Service's defense while simultaneously taking jabs at Donald Trump and, of course, they're using memes as one of their weapons.

Over the past week, Twitter and Instagram have seen a surge of memes slamming POTUS for expressing opposition to additional USPS funding. Democrats have proposed an extra $25 billion for the service, including $3.5 billion for election resources in November. Lawmakers say the extra funds are necessary to ensure ballots are collected in a timely and organized manner, as many Americans would rather vote by mail, rather than in person, due to coronavirus concerns.

Trump has consistently claimed mail-in voting would result in fraudulent ballots and suggested he was opposed to extra USPS funding for that reason.

"They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump said during an interview on Monday with Fox Business. "If they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it. Now, if we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting, they just can’t have it."

His stance has been met with accusations of voter suppression, many of which have been highlighted in memes.

On Friday, Trump indicated he was open to approving extra funds for USPS on one condition: The Democrats must agree to the GOP's coronavirus relief plan.

"Sure, if they give us what we want," Trump told reporters Friday, when asked if he would agree to an additional $25 billion for the Postal Service. "It's not what I want, it's what the American people want ..."