In the wake of Donald Trump's most recent assault on the US Postal Service, social media has fully mobilized to shed light and raise awareness on why defunding USPS and removing mailboxes out of neighborhoods will directly affect the results of the 2020 election. Among those speaking up on social media, country pop star Taylor Swift used her platform on Twitter to talk about the issue as well.

"Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president," Swift tweeted on Saturday. "He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power."

She would go on to urge people to try and vote early and bypass Trump's efforts to defund and dismantle the postal service.

"Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early."

One of the main issues about this attack on the USPS is, as Swift touched on, due to COVID-19, many Americans will have to mail in their ballot this election season. If the USPS near neighborhoods are forced to close, or if mailboxes are removed from neighborhoods, which have already happened in some places, it seriously stifles people's ability to vote. Garnering a following of over 80 million on Twitter, Swift's message definitely speaks volumes to the severity of this issue.