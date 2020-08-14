Donald J. Trump, known liar, declined to discuss his favorite pastime—lying—when asked about it on Thursday.

In a remarkable moment, Trump was met with an inquiry regarding his track record of falsehoods from reporter S.V. Dáte during a White House press conference.

"Mr. President, after three and a half years, do you regret, at all, all the lying you've done to the American people on everything?" Dáte asked. At first, Trump responded by having Dáte—a White House correspondent for HuffPost—repeat portions of his inquiry.

"All the what?" Trump asked, to which Dáte responded "All the lying, all the dishonesties." Trump then asked Dáte to clarify "who" was engaged in such lying, though Dáte had already made that quite clear. After Dáte reminded Trump that the question was indeed about him—more specifically, his lying—Trump launched into a bout of "uhhhh" before cutting Dáte off and taking a different question from another reporter.

In a subsequent chat with the Guardian, Dáte said that he would continue this line of questioning if given the opportunity at a future briefing. And as for Trump, among his latest lies is the amplification of birther bullshit about Biden's VP pick Kamala Harris.