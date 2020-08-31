Adult film star Ron Jeremy is facing an additional 20 rape and various sexual assault charges concerning 12 more women and one teenage girl in attacks that go as far back as 2004. That brings Jeremy’s alleged victim count to 17.

The District Attorney’s Office revised the complaint against the defendant to incorporate a total of eight forcible rapes and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl, in addition to other counts, ABC News San Diego reports. He could face up to 250 years in prison if he's convicted. He’s currently imprisoned in lieu of a $6.6 million bail.

Jeremy’s alleged victims were anywhere from 15 to 54 years old. The most recent accusation is from a 21-year-old woman who says he sexually assaulted her this year, on New Year’s Day, on the street in Hollywood.

Six of the other alleged assaults took place inside a bar in West Hollywood that Jeremy often patronized, and another reported assault happened in the bar’s parking lot. He’s also accused of raping a 25-year-old woman at a West Hollywood home in May 2014; raping a 33-year-old woman and sexually assaulting a 46-year-old woman separately at the same West Hollywood Bar in 2017, and raping a 30-year-old woman at that bar in July 2019.

The 67-year-old pleaded not guilty in June when charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting another in attacks that date back to 2014. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the case developed from a two-year investigation.