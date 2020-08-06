A man in Orlando was charged with several felonies, including first-degree murder, after he shot a Burger King employee because of a drive-thru order that took too long.
According to USA Today, the Orange County Sheriff's Office charged 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Monday following his arrest on Saturday after fatally shooting 22-year-old Desmond Joshua Jr. in the chest at the Burger King's parking lot.
The Orlando Sentinel reported that the murder took place after Joshua Jr. got into a verbal altercation with 31-year-old Ashley Mason in the drive-thru following complaints of her order taking too long. Mason reportedly got a full refund for her order, but then left and returned with Rodriguez Tormes where he and Joshua Jr. would eventually get into a fight leading to the fatal shooting.
According to eye wtinesses on the scene, Rodriguez Tormes reportedly opened his window and said: “You got two seconds before I shoot you," before shooting Joshua Jr. in the chest a single time and driving off. Joshua Jr. died when he arrived at the hospital.
Mason was also charged on Wednesday for principal to first degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to PEOPLE.
Chris Finazzo, president of the North American division of Burger King Corporation, said in a statement on Monday that the company is “deeply saddened” over the death. “At Burger King, the safety of team members and guests is our top priority,” the statement said.
Also Watch