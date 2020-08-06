A man in Orlando was charged with several felonies, including first-degree murder, after he shot a Burger King employee because of a drive-thru order that took too long.

According to USA Today, the Orange County Sheriff's Office charged 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Monday following his arrest on Saturday after fatally shooting 22-year-old Desmond Joshua Jr. in the chest at the Burger King's parking lot.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the murder took place after Joshua Jr. got into a verbal altercation with 31-year-old Ashley Mason in the drive-thru following complaints of her order taking too long. Mason reportedly got a full refund for her order, but then left and returned with Rodriguez Tormes where he and Joshua Jr. would eventually get into a fight leading to the fatal shooting.

According to eye wtinesses on the scene, Rodriguez Tormes reportedly opened his window and said: “You got two seconds before I shoot you," before shooting Joshua Jr. in the chest a single time and driving off. Joshua Jr. died when he arrived at the hospital.

Mason was also charged on Wednesday for principal to first degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to PEOPLE.

Chris Finazzo, president of the North American division of Burger King Corporation, said in a statement on Monday that the company is “deeply saddened” over the death. “At Burger King, the safety of team members and guests is our top priority,” the statement said.