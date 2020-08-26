Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was among those who participated in the uniquely unsettling display of bullshit compiled in the name of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night.

As you'll surely recall from previous criticisms of Cameron, he's overseeing the investigation into the shooting of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor. The fatal shooting by Taylor at the hands of the Louisville Metro Police Department inspired nationwide protests in support of justice and criminal charges for all involved officers.

While Cameron did mention Taylor during his RNC appearance on Tuesday, he used her name as part of an attempt at pushing a Republican narrative about protests instead of offering a message on the importance of addressing America's decades-long problem with police brutality.

"Even as anarchists mindlessly tear up American cities while attacking police and innocent bystanders, we Republicans do recognize those who work in good faith toward peace, justice, and equality," Cameron said. After throwing in an Eisenhower reference, he continued, "Whether you are the family of Breonna Taylor or David Dorn, these are the ideals that will heal our nation's wounds."

Cameron, who was previously slammed for sharing a set of engagement photos amid public criticism regarding inaction in the widely publicized case, is now being brought to task for his involvement with Tuesday night's abysmal marathon of Trumpian television. Specifically, many have taken issue with his decision to use Taylor's name: