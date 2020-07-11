Donald Trump appears to believe that Kanye West can take away votes from former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump took to Twitter writing, “That shouldn’t be hard. Corrupt Joe has done nothing good for Black people!” in response to a story where a Black Trump campaign advisor discussed Kanye stealing the black vote from Biden.

While Kanye has previously been a proponent of Trump’s, the rapper recently revealed in an interview with Forbes that he no longer supports the president. While Ye didn’t go into detail, it seems his newly formed opinion at least partially has to do with the fact that he said Trump “hid” in the White House bunker amid nationwide protests.

During the same interview, Kanye was asked about siphoning votes from the Democratic party. He replied that such an implication was “a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote.”

Trump seemed to be unfazed by Kanye’s disapproval, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “He is always going to be for us, and his wife [Kim Kardashian West] is going to be for us,” Trump told Hannity. "[He’s a] very good guy. He is a person that I get along with very well. At the end I think he would support us over anyone else, we have to stop the radical left from taking over our country.”