During an investigation into the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, one suspect has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Human remains that are possibly linked to Guillen’s case have also been discovered.

The 20-year-old was last seen April 22 on the central Texas military base, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. This news comes as Guillen’s family pleads for Congress to get involved in the investigation.

"Our hearts are broken. We feel pain, frustration and devastation. This shouldn't have happened. We demand a congressional investigation. We demand the truth," attorney Natalie Khawam told CNN in a statement. "If this could happen to Vanessa, this can happen to any one of our sisters, daughters and mothers."

According to ABC 13, U.S. Military agents found the suspect early Wednesday morning after he fled from Fort Hood on Tuesday. When the authorities attempted to make contact, the junior soldier reportedly pulled out a gun and shot himself. He died from the wound. The suspect’s name has yet to be released.

A second civilian suspect was arrested this week and is currently waiting to be charged. Per ABC, the civilian is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier.

Meanwhile, investigators found partial human remains potentially linked to Guillen’s disappearance. According to CNN, the remains have not been identified, but the search for her body has since ceased.

A website dedicated to finding Guillen claims the Houston native was being sexually harassed by one of her sergeants at Fort Hood. “I told my mom how the same sergeant that sexually harassed me would follow me whenever I would run and exercise and how uncomfortable it made me feel,” the site reads.

According to CNN, Guillen was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and purple workout pants.