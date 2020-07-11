Australia’s southeast coast has seen its second fatal shark attack this week.

NBC News reports that on Saturday, an unidentified 15-year-old boy was mauled by a shark off the Australian coast. The teenager was surfing at Wooli Beach, about 370 miles north of Sydney when the incident took place just before 2:30 p.m. local time (12:30 a.m. ET).

“Witnesses have told police a shark attacked the teenager while he was surfing,” New South Wales police said in a statement.

“Several board-riders came to his assistance before the injured teen could be helped to shore,” the police added, saying that first aid was administered for severe injuries to his legs. CPR was also used to try to revive him, but the boy ultimately died at the scene. Nearby beaches had been closed down.

Nine News Australia reports that it was a great white shark that attacked the teen.

Earlier this week, a scuba diver died after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Queensland’s Fraser Island. The man—in his 30s—was spearfishing when the creature bit him.