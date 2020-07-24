Following his acceptance of a plea deal from prosecutors, Montana man William Edward Miller Jr. has received a one-year deferred prison sentence despite being charged with 65 individual counts, including sexual abuse and rape of children.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that Miller will be on unsupervised probation for one year, meaning he could spend zero time behind bars. He has been ordered to complete a sex offender treatment in his local community, but if he doesn't commit any crimes the whole situation will be expunged from his record.

Among the other felonies he was accused of was possession of child pornography. Miller will be able to campaign to be removed from the sex offender registry following the completion of his probation. He pleaded guilty to felony sexual abuse of children and misdemeanor unsworn falsification to authorities, while the 63 other charges against him have been dismissed.

In February 2019, the 51-year-old Miller was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl, and then making an 11-year-old boy rape her, too. Later that year, state authorities filed 64 counts of sexual abuse of child, as it was alleged that he had images of child pornography and bestiality on both his phone and computer. The count that lead to his sentencing came from a photo he possessed of a 17-year-old who is now 19 and has since married Miller.