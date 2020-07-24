Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is using his stature and influence to help ex-felons in Florida to vote this coming November.

As Politico reports, James' organization, More Than A Vote, which was set up by him and other celebrities in the wake of George Floyd's death in May, will donate $100,000 to pay outstanding court debts of former felons in order to allow them to register to vote.

The State of Florida voted in favor of restoring the voting rights of ex-felons in 2018, but a law was passed in Florida earlier this year that dictated they must pay outstanding court debts and fees if they are to register to vote. "Your right to vote shouldn't depend upon whether or not you can pay to exercise it," said Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem in a statement. James on Twitter added, "This is a fight about their constitutional right to vote being denied."

Thus far, the More Than a Vote organization has raised upwards of $1.5 million to help provide funds for those who wish to register to vote but cannot afford to do so. "That's why More Than a Vote is supporting the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to help formerly incarcerated American citizens," the organization revealed on Thursday.

To coincide with the efforts of More Than a Vote, the organization is set to partner with Magnolia Pictures and Participant to host a digital screening of a documentary regarding the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, who died July 17.