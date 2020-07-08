In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, Japanese theme parks have offered some guidelines that will allow guests to enjoy their time in a much safer manner. These measures include increased cleaning procedures, facemask requirements, temperature checks at all entrances, and a screaming ban on roller coasters.

You read that right. Thrill-seekers have been asked to keep quiet during their roller coaster rides, as experts fear shouts, hoots, and hollers could potentially spread the virus to other patrons. The Wall Street Journal recently highlighted this restriction following the release of a demo video from the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park. This four-minute clip shows two mask-wearing executives riding on the park's Fujiyama coaster while keeping quiet the entire ride. Their professional attire and deadpan expressions make the video unintentionally funny, but prove screamless roller coaster ride is possible.

The video ends with the following request: "Please scream inside your heart."

This restriction is obviously impossible to enforce, which is why Japanese amusement parks are simply encouraging visitors to refrain from screaming, rather than demanding it. The WSJ reports visitors will not be punished if they happen to let out a shriek during the ride.

"We received complaints that the theme park association’s request to not make loud noises was impossible and too strict," a Fuji-Q spokesman told the publication about the aforementioned clip. "That’s why we decided to release the video."