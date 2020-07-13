Less than a month after reopening, Hong Kong Disneyland is closing again due to COVID-19.

A Disney spokesperson was quoted by CNN on Monday as stating the decision was made as part of a commitment to following government guidelines with regards to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

"As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15," the rep said, adding that hotels connected to the park will continue business, albeit with "adjusted" service levels. Additionally, the hotels will utilize "enhanced" health and safety precautions including more stringent cleaning sanitization practices.

Hong Kong Disneyland reopened on June 18 with the publicly stated goal of following strict social distancing guidelines. At the time, said Hong Kong Disneyland Resort managing director Stephanie Young, cast members had been "working tirelessly" toward ensuring a successful and safe reopening.

The new temporary closure comes as Hong Kong revived its adherence to disciplined social distancing practices due to the confirmation of 52 new cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, over here in the continual shitstorm colloquially known as the United States, Disney World is reopening despite the fact that the state of Florida is still bagging unfortunate records for daily COVID-19 cases.

The Disney World reopening has been vehemently dismissed as an idiocy-laden approach to public health, at least by people with even a cursory grip on matters of science. For emphasis, let the record show that—at the time of this writing—Florida had stacked up more than 282,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 4,300 deaths.