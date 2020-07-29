If you're in the market for a new cereal, Dunkin' would probably like you to at least consider throwing some of your bucks their way. We say that because, as they announced early Tuesday, they're putting out two new cereals that'll be hitting grocery stores in late August. These new options follow a team-up with Post, and will be based on two of the more popular beverages available at the chain, those being the Caramel Macchiato, and the Mocha Latte.

In keeping with the coffee-flavored theme, the cereals will also contain caffeine. Unfortunately for you fellow energy addicts out there the "caffeine equivalent" is only about 10 percent of what you'd get in a cup of coffee. For those who check the nutritional labels, a serving of the cereal will have about 10 milligrams. So your traditional brew/trucker pills/cocaine/pre-workout will still be necessary.

As for what one can expect if they buy one of these cereals, TODAY writes that the Caramel Macchiato one will have " crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows," while the Mocha Latte will have also "crunchy cereal pieces," but with "a mix of chocolate- and latte-swirled marshmallows." Cereal pieces plus marshmallows plus the flavor they are, got it.

As is the custom, a formal statement was put out. In this case it was given by Post's brand manager of cereal partnerships, Josh Jans.

"Coffee and cereal are the ultimate breakfast go-tos, ranking as the top two most consumed items to help people start their day,” Jans said, very much living up to his job title. “Dunkin’ coffee is a daily ritual for Americans, and we’re excited to be partnering with them to indulge their fans’ coffee cravings. Getting the flavor right on our new cereals was a top priority, and we think we’ve nailed the rich, smooth and creamy taste.”

You can be the judge soon.

The nationwide roll out will take place in August. Prices will be around $4.29 for a box. And stores that will sell them are set to include: Walmart, Stop & Shop, Publix, Wegmans, Albertsons and Food Lion, in addition to others.