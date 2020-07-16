Six-year-old Wyoming boy Bridger Walker went viral after he rescued his younger sister from a dog attack last week, and now Captain America himself has offered him some words of encouragement.

Bridger shielded his four-year-old sister from harm when a German Shepherd mix ran towards her on July 9. "Tragically, instead of running off, the dog leaped and latched onto Bridger's cheek," a statement from the family read. He sustained injuries during the incident that required more than 90 stitches, and when his father asked why he jumped in the way to save his sister, he said, "If someone had to die, I thought it should be me." He's at home recovering now, and he's gotten lots of support ever since his story came to light. Chris Evans caught wind of Bridger's heroic actions, and sent him a message to congratulate him on his bravery.

"Hey Bridger, Captain America here, how you doing buddy?" Evans starts the video. "So, I read your story and saw what you did. I'm sure you've heard a lot of this over the last couple of days, but pal, you're a hero. What you did was so brave and so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you. I’m going to track down your address and send you an authentic Captain America shield because, pal, you deserve it."

As seen in the clip shared above, Bridger watched the message for the first time in his very own Captain America costume. "Keep being the man you are, we need people like you," Evans continued. "Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there is much that can slow you down. Bye buddy." After processing the clip for a few moments, Bridger said the video was "awesome."

Evans wasn't the only Avenger to send a message to Bridger, with Mark Ruffalo sending him some kind words on social media, too. "Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this... People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart," he wrote in a comment on Instagram. "Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of a man than many, many I have seen or known. With admiration... Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banne/Hulk/Professor)."

On the same post, Octavia Spencer commented, "I'm not an Avenger but I know and appreciate them as I appreciate your little hero. Angel hugs for you."

Anne Hathaway also brought light to Bridger's story. "I'm not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one," she wrote alongside photos of Bridger. "I can only hope I'm half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger." She commented on Bridger's love of rocks, something his family shared when messages of support started to flood in. "Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks."

CNN reports that the family has since been in contact with Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levi, Robbie Amell, and the Russo brothers. "May we follow Bridger's example, approach the world as a child, and bring greater peace to our own homes, communities, states and countries," the family said in a statement.