Donald Trump's desperation was, yet again, on full display as his national polling numbers continue to slide.

The president appeared at the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday to announce his new executive order to impose sanctions on China. But it wasn't long before Trump went into full rally mode, and began launching attack after attack on his Democratic foes. At one point during his nearly hour-long speech, the president began slamming Joe Biden's $2 trillion climate plan and his work with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who leads Biden's climate task force.

"Joe Biden put AOC, a young woman – not talented in many ways – in charge of his energy plan and the environment," Trump said. "When I first saw the Green New Deal, I thought it was a joke."

Ocasio-Cortez, who at the age of 29 became the youngest woman ever to serve in the U.S. Congress, caught wind of Trump's comments and issued the perfect response via Twitter.

"A man whose entire life was built on a rich blend of daddy's money and financial fraud accuses me, daughter of a house cleaner who won multiple elections to Congress by the age of 30, of not having talent," the progressive lawmaker wrote. "You can tell from his delivery that even HE doesn't believe it."

During his Tuesday speech, Trump accused Biden of being "weak" on China while serving as Barack Obama's vice president. He also brought up Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine, and claimed the coronavirus would've been much more devastating under a Biden administration.

"If we had listened to Joe Biden, hundreds of thousands of additional lives would have been lost," Trump said.

Trump's remarks come less than four months before the presidential election. Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is leading in national polls, but Trump has insisted those polls are "fake."

"I don’t believe we’re behind because in my polls we’re ahead. We have polls, and in my polls we’re ahead," Trump said during an interview for Gray Television last month. "But polls are fake, just like the reporters and the news are fake. There’s so much of it that’s false. And that excludes you of course."