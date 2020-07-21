Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was accosted by a House Republican on the steps of the nation's Capitol on Monday.

The incident was first reported by the Hill, which said Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida approached Ocasio-Cortez as she was entering the Capitol to cast a vote. At that point, per the report, Yoho—in an apparent response to Ocasio-Cortez's comments earlier this month about policing not being "the solution to crime"—told her she was "out of [her] freaking mind."

From there, Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that Yoho was being "rude" before the two went their separate ways. However, a nearby reporter heard Yoho say "fucking bitch" once he was a few steps down.

Later Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez addressed the incident while confirming the report. As she explained, she and Yoho had not spoken prior to his decision to "accost" her on the steps of the Capitol. She then called out Rep. Roger Williams—also a Republican—for lying about his involvement in the Capitol exchange. According to Ocasio-Cortez, Williams was not only involved but also joined in with the hateful remarks by yelling something about "throwing urine."

"That kind of confrontation hasn't ever happened to me — ever," AOC said. "I've never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me." She also noted, "In all these intense news cycles, I have never, ever been treated that way by another member [of Congress] before. I'm frankly quite taken aback."

Expectedly, Yoho's team sent a statement to NBC News and elsewhere attempting to deny these accounts of his exchange with Ocasio-Cortez. As news of this verbal attack against Ocasio-Cortez started making the rounds on Tuesday, many—including fellow political leaders—began to highlight the fact that such behavior is sadly exactly what's now to be expected from those still pledging allegiance to the current incarnation of the GOP.