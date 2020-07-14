At least 14 people who were attending a funeral in the Gresham area of Chicago were hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wounds. During a press conference, Chicago Police Department First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said that the conditions of the victims "are unknown at this time." All of the victims were adults.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Rhodes Funeral Services when people in a black vehicle drove by the funeral home and opened fire, CNN reports. A few people who were attending the funeral reportedly shot back. 60 shell casings were later found by authorities. "Right now, it’s not known if anyone was not a part of the funeral or a part of the vehicle,” Eric Carter said, per WBBM-TV. "Of the 14 victims, it’s unknown right now if there were any bystanders, so to speak."

BREAKING NOW: Up to 16 people shot near 79th and Carpenter. @Chicago_Police on scene. Sources tell me some victims walked into hospitals others taken by ambulances and officers even took some victims to hospitals. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/MNm1h5GeXI — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) July 22, 2020

Police spokesman Hector Alfaro said that a person of interest is being interviewed by police. No arrests have been made so far.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the violence on Twitter, writing that "too many have suffered."