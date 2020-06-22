The three NYPD officers who the Detectives Endowment Association claimed were "intentionally poisoned" at a Shake Shack location reportedly never even got sick to begin with. The NYPD claimed that an "unknown substance" was slipped into the milkshakes of the officers, and it was said they were subsequently hospitalized. However, the New York Post reports that the NYPD lied about the whole situation.

Multiple police sources and those familiar with the situation spoke with the New York Post and claimed that the order wasn't done in person. That means that the workers in the kitchen couldn't know the order was made by cops, since it was assumedly ordered online. Additionally, the source said that they couldn't have tampered with the drinks within the time the officers walked through the door, and the moment they picked up their respective orders.

The cops, who were on protest duty at the time, allegedly thought the taste or the smell of the drinks weren't right, so they threw them in the trash and told a manager about the experience. The manager then proceeded to apologize and issued them all vouchers that they accepted. When they told their sergeant about the incident, a Emergency Service Unit was called to set up a crime scene around the restaurant. The officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital, but they were released after they didn't show any signs of illness.

A lieutenant also reportedly sent an email to police unions to say that six officers "started throwing up after drinking beverages they got from Shake Shack on 200 Broadway." As revealed by Chief Rodney Harrison on Twitter earlier this month, a "thorough investigation" into the incident concluded that there was "no criminality by Shake Shack's employees."

Despite this, Police Benevolent Association president Pat Lynch said that the drinks were tampered with what appeared to be a "toxic substance, believed to be bleach." The Detectives Endowment Association also claimed officers had been "ill" after they were "intentionally poisoned" by a Shake Shake employee. It didn't take long, however, for the unions to later delete their tweets after Harrison concluded there was "no criminality."