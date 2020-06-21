It appears as though K-pop fans were able to reserve hundreds of tickets for President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon, without any intention of going, the Daily Mail reports. Various posts on social media speculated about the alleged ploy from K-Pop fans.

Images from the rally attested to the odd framing of alleged massive attendance from the Trump campaign, showing an arena that definitely did not reach the capacity that Trump's team had been predicting, at least at first.

SCOOP: A Tulsa Fire Dept spox confirmed to @Forbes that they clocked turnout at Trump's rally at just under 6,200, far less than the BOK Center's 19,200 capacity.



The campaign had expected enough to warrant a second speech to the overflow section. https://t.co/5j651hSRjs — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 21, 2020

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised the young people who were reportedly responsible for the epic troll.

Trump returns from Tulsa looking defeated & deflated after getting punked by American teenagers & K-pop stans. pic.twitter.com/kADSBxIAeq — Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) June 21, 2020

It was a questionable decision for Trump to go forward with his Tulsa rally in the first place, with COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma surging by 110% between Thursday and Friday.

Despite this, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt seemed excited for the president's visit, saying that Oklahoma had been "one of the first states that has safely and measurably reopened.”

"Oklahoma is ready for your visit,” he said. “It’s going to be safe and everyone’s really really excited.”