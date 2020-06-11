Donald Trump will soon return to the campaign trail. And, of course, his scheduled first stop has already garnered backlash.

Trump announced the restart while speaking to reporters Wednesday, about three months after he was forced to suspend his rallies due to the coronavirus pandemic. POTUS said he and his team planned to kick things off June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, following by appearances in Texas, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina.

"We’re going to start our rallies back up now. We’ve had a tremendous run at rallies," he said. "I don’t think there has been an empty seat since we came down on the escalator."

Trump went on to praise Oklahoma officials for the way they've handled the pandemic, but did not provide any details on how they would implement social distancing measures. His campaign communications director, Tim Murtaugh, told Fox News on Wednesday that the team was discussing possible safety precautions, but suggested the nationwide protests proved that social distancing was no longer a major concern.

"Where we go we will make sure it is safe to hold a rally and what safety precautions we put in place. We will talk about when we know exactly what kind of venue that it is that we are talking about," Murtaugh said. "But I would point out to the national media that I don't remember them doing any social distancing shaming when they were doing all the coverage of the demonstrations that were going on."

Trump's first rally will take place amid national outcry over police brutality and racism. In the weeks since George Floyd's death, people across the world have flooded the streets demanding structural change and an end to racial injustice.

Many people were quick to point out that the Tulsa rally will take place on Juneteenth, the annual holiday that celebrates the end of American slavery. Others also noted that Tusla is the site of one of the worst acts of racial violence in U.S. history: the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

"Hard to view this as anything but deliberate," MSNBC host Joy Reid tweeted about the Tusla rally. "Trump and his alt-right crew salt the wounds of our ugly racial history to activate the ID of his white conservative followers and to try to send a shiver of fear down black folks’ spines. But this theater of horrors won’t work. Ever."

You can read other reactions the news below.