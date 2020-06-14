Barbra Streisand has given George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd a gift that’s sure to pay off in the long-term: stock from Disney.

The 6-year-old shared the news about Streisand’s gesture on Instagram, writing, “Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you.” In the photos, Gigi is shown holding her Disney stock certificate.

It’s uncertain how many shares Streisand gave to Gigi, but seeing that Streisand voluntarily made the gesture, it was hopefully a generous amount. Disney shares sell for around $115 each right now, and though the company has shuttered its resorts and amusement parks during the coronavirus pandemic, it still appears to be a stable company to invest in, since people generally make their money back.

Gianna has received overwhelming support in the weeks following her father’s death. She’s gotten a full-ride scholarship offer to Texas Southern University and Kanye West set up a college fund for Gianna. There’s also an official GoFundMe that helps to provide for Gigi’s needs. As of this story, it’s raised over $2 million.