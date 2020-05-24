Even a global health crisis can’t keep people indoors. Over the Memorial Day weekend, videos of people celebrating the holiday at packed pool parties emerged on social media.

One in particular, at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks, has drawn national attention.

Twitter user @maxbaker_15 shared a Snapchat video of dozens of people at a pool in the vacation hotspot, showing no regard for social distancing guidelines. “This video is on Snapchat in the Lake of the Ozarks? Unreal. What are we doing?” he wrote.

User @scottpasmoretv also shared a video of a pool party in the Ozarks. While it’s unclear if it’s the same gathering, many on Twitter say that both videos were shot at the lakefront bar, Backwater Jacks.

Of course, the viral moment led to a lot of Jason Bateman and Ozark jokes, which, at this point, is well warranted.

A high school pool party in Arkansas led to a cluster of new cases, causing a small outbreak in infections. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has deemed it a “second peak” in cases, though he hasn’t disclosed how many people contracted the disease.