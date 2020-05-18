On Monday, Donald Trump revealed he has been taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug the FDA warned against using to battle the coronavirus.

"You'd be surprised how many people are taking it, especially the frontline workers," Trump said during a press briefing. "I happen to be taking it, I'm taking it. Hydroxychloroquine."

He added that he started taking it "a couple weeks ago" as a "preventative" against the virus. Per the FDA, there is no evidence that the drug—primarily used to treat malaria—can help against the risk of contracting COVID-19.

"I think it's good, I've heard a lot of good stories," Trump continued. "And if it's not good, I'll tell you right, I'm not going to get hurt by it. It's been around for 40 years."

The President claimed he received a letter from a doctor in New York who had been prescribing the drug. "'Out of the hundreds of patients, many hundreds, over 300, I haven't lost one,'" he said the letter read.

During the press briefing, Trump also said President Barack Obama had been "grossly incompetent" during his time in the White House.