Just when you think 2020 can't get any more bizarre, Indian authorities have confirmed a gang of monkeys were recently on the loose with stolen coronavirus test samples.

According to Reuters, the situation began earlier this week when a lab worker was attacked by a group of primates on the campus of a state-run medical college in Meerut. The technician was transporting blood samples of patients who had tested positive for COVID-19. However, at some point during the assault, the monkeys managed to get ahold of the test boxes before getting away.

"Monkeys grabbed and fled with the blood samples of four COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment," Dr. S. K. Garg, a top official at the college, told Reuters. "We had to take their blood samples again."

Dr. Garg went on to say it was unclear if these animals could contract the virus, as there has been no evidence of COVID-19 cases among monkeys. But, of course, the main concern was whether any of the stolen blood was spilled near residential areas, which could've resulted in more infections. Those concerns were eventually alleviated once officials confirmed the samples were recovered fully intact.

"We don’t think there is any risk of contamination or spread," the school's superintendent Dheeraj Raj told AFP.

The bizarre story quickly went viral on social media, with many users comparing the incident to films like Planet of the Apes, Outbreak, and 28 Days Later. Check out some of the reactions below.