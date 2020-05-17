Multiple firefighters were injured Saturday night in an explosion in downtown Los Angeles.

The city's fire department confirmed the blast occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at 327 E Boyd St. LAFD firefighters responded to a blaze at a one-story commercial building; however, the fire has since spread to multiple buildings. The Los Angeles Times reports it is unclear if there have been any casualties, though the LAFD tweeted approximately 10 firefighters "were down."

The LAFD said there are now 230 firefighters at the scene "and a medical branch has been created for treating and transporting" those who were injured in the explosion.

There's currently no word on what may have started the fire. There was nothing unusual about the building until the explosion occurred.

The Los Angeles Times reports from an initial investigation that the business was called Smoke Tokes, a warehouse distributor with supplies for butane honey oil.

Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted he was closely monitoring the situation.

