Up to 14 people were reportedly injured in an Austin, Texas mass shooting Saturday, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

Austin Interim Chief of Police Joseph Chacon previously has said that two people injured are in critical condition, while three victims brought themselves to the hospital, six were taken to a hospital by the Austin Police Department, and four others by the Austin-Travis County EMS. The Statesman has since reported that 14 people were injured and that authorities have since “zeroed in on two suspects involved in the overnight mass shooting.”

Reporter Tony Plohetski has since shared that a suspect has been arrested and that officials from the Austin police and Lone Star Fugitive Task Force worked to arrest the man.

Authorities looked through the Public Safety Camera System, police body cameras and business surveillance video for footage to indicate what happened Saturday morning.

“The uptick in gun violence locally is part of a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country as we exit the pandemic,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler wrote on Twitter. “… APD and the City Council have initiated multiple violence prevention efforts in response- but this crisis requires a broader, coordinated response from all levels of government.

President and CEO of the Downtown Austin Alliance Dewitt Peart called the attack “senseless” and said that the DAA is “saddened that Austin has joined the far too lengthy list of communities that have experienced mass shootings.”

“This senseless violence must end. We will continue our work towards ensuring downtown is as safe, clean and welcoming for all, but today, we are thinking of those affected by this shooting. We need to come together, care for each other and be strong together for Austin.”