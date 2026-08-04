Friday, ESPN and Fanatics Studios—a joint venture between Fanatics and OBB—unveiled the official trailer for Fanatics Fest: All Access, which is set to premiere on August 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and on the ESPN App.

This special offers unprecedented BTS access to Fanatics Fest, which is hailed as the premier sports, entertainment and culture event, bringing together top stars in sports, music, comedy and entertainment.

Hosted by NBA All-Star and World Champion Karl-Anthony Towns and entrepreneur and media personality Jordyn Woods, the special takes viewers inside the action from last month’s event, delivering exclusive access, unforgettable fan moments, headline-making appearances and the personalities who helped define one of the biggest events of the summer.

From there, viewers will also get an insider look at Fanatics Games: the annual competition that pits 50 athletes and celebrities against 50 fans for the chance at $2 million in prizes. The biggest surprise of the weekend came when Justin Bieber appeared alongside the pairing of Tom Brady and Novak Djokovic, only to then dominate the event and take home the $1 million first prize.

Of note, Bieber donated his winnings, giving $500K to the fan competitors ($10K each) and the remaining $500K to charity.