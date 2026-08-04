Friday, ESPN and Fanatics Studios—a joint venture between Fanatics and OBB—unveiled the official trailer for Fanatics Fest: All Access, which is set to premiere on August 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and on the ESPN App.
This special offers unprecedented BTS access to Fanatics Fest, which is hailed as the premier sports, entertainment and culture event, bringing together top stars in sports, music, comedy and entertainment.
Hosted by NBA All-Star and World Champion Karl-Anthony Towns and entrepreneur and media personality Jordyn Woods, the special takes viewers inside the action from last month’s event, delivering exclusive access, unforgettable fan moments, headline-making appearances and the personalities who helped define one of the biggest events of the summer.
From there, viewers will also get an insider look at Fanatics Games: the annual competition that pits 50 athletes and celebrities against 50 fans for the chance at $2 million in prizes. The biggest surprise of the weekend came when Justin Bieber appeared alongside the pairing of Tom Brady and Novak Djokovic, only to then dominate the event and take home the $1 million first prize.
Of note, Bieber donated his winnings, giving $500K to the fan competitors ($10K each) and the remaining $500K to charity.
Towns, Woods, Djokovic, and WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley give their perspectives on the event through intimate interviews and their own personal experience of Fanatics Fest. The special also features an inside look at programming in the Fanatics Fest Theatre, featuring a panel with the New York Knicks starting lineup, including NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.
Others spotlighted in the special include Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Marcello Hernandez, Lionel Messi, Kevin Hart, Victor Wembanyama, Travis Scott, Kevin Durant, Josh Hart, Livvy Dunne, Jaxson Dart, Aaron Judge, Nikki and Brie Bella, David Wright, Jason Sudeikis, Seth Meyers, Ryan Reynolds, Danhausen, Stephanie McMahon, Liv Morgan, Kristin Juszczyk, , Roman Reigns, Rio Ferdinand, Rodri Emiliano Martinez, and more.
"Fanatics Fest is one of the fastest-growing and unique events in sports,” said Brian Lockhart, SVP of Original Content, ESPN. “It brings together athletes, fans, creators, and collectors in one unforgettable weekend. With Fanatics Fest: All Access, we’re giving audiences a behind-the-scenes, immersive look at what makes the event so special. It’s the next best thing to being there.”
Produced by Fanatics Studios Fanatics Fest: All Access captures the unique intersection of sports, entertainment and fandom, giving viewers a front-row seat to the moments, personalities and experiences that made this year's event unforgettable.
Fanatics Fest: All Access is executive produced by Fanatics Studios & OBB's Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg and Camille Maritachi, with Andria Parides serving as executive producer and showrunner, and Manny O. Gutierrez directing.
Tune in August 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and on the ESPN App immediately following the linear debut!
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