Saturday's goalless draw between Liverpool and Fulham was largely unmemorable but for one fun tidbit. As The Guardian noted, Liverpool started a front four—Víctor Muñoz, Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola, and Alexander Isak—that "cost almost £400 million." Pricey. And yet: "The most impressive forward on display was the Fulham academy graduate Josh King."

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has been at Fulham since he was 8, rising the youth ranks to the senior team two years ago. After a promising 2025-26 season, he has started the new campaign with two goals in four games—and the attention of Prem rivals (including Liverpool) looking to poach the next big English talent.

Here's a primer on a budding star who's well on his way to becoming a pricey buy himself.

So King's a lifelong Fulham guy?

Yes—truly homegrown. King was born and raised in Wimbledon and joined Fulham's academy in 2015. Seven years later, at age 15, he was fast-tracked into the U18s; the next year he was a 16-year-old playing with the U21s. He broke into the first team in the 2024-25 season at 17, and signed a four-year deal the following summer. Last season, he logged over 1,300 minutes across 32 league matches, starting 15. Although he managed only one goal and two assists, King proved that he wasn’t fazed by the top level. Thomas Tuchel noticed, too—during the summer, King was called up by England to assist in their preparations for the World Cup.

This season, new Fulham manager Álvaro Arbeloa has firmly established King as part of his starting XI, and the early returns suggest that his performance is matching his potential.